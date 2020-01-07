1st Look of CIVIDINI Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

CIVIDINI is presenting the Fall Winter 2020-2021 collection during the ongoing Pitti Uomo 97 focusing on the signature knitwear close to the dna of the house. Knitwear is the focal point of the collection, as an essential piece of menswear in every men’s wardrobe.

For the next winter season CIVIDINI is showcasing a collection of essential knit pieces exploring the weight and selection of yarn shaped through the house’s unique craftsmanship.

For the new collection the design team has worked with special ‘jet print’ technique when it comes to dyeing resulting in an eye catching colour nuances. Pure cashmere is taking the spotlight with the 12-thread cashmere sweaters featured in the collection. The inspiration behind the cashmere sweaters were the famed ‘Sport D’Hiver‘ sweaters. While the collection is also featuring technical garments shaped in polyester taffeta lined with pure cashmere as well as option lined in bland cashmere. For the new collection as well CIVIDINI is featuring it’s signature alpaca bouclè lining

Yarns featured in the collection are 2/66 cashmere, cashmere blend, alpaca, camel, merino wool and cashmere plume. When it comes to colours CIVIDINI designers focused on Anthracite, camel, midnight blue, wool white, and light blue.