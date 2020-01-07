PITTI UOMO: MEZULIC Fall Winter 2020.21 Colleciton

MEZULIC falll winter 2020.21 collection is presented during the ongoing Pitti Immagine Uomo 97. For the next winter’s collection the design team is aiming to discuss the today’s view of masculinity.

Mezulic shares:

Fashion is one of the most powerful tools to force its boundaries and multiply their meanings. With the f / w 2020-2021 collection, Mezulic decides to work with the imaginative value of men’s clothing, to propose its interpretation of contemporary virility. A new awareness, which elects the celebration of aesthetic pleasure to design codes, male intimacy, the legitimacy of desire. Through the contamination of rigorous and classic materials with transparencies, unusual processing and finishing, the mixture of severe tones and flashes of color, the general deconstruction of traditional modeling canons, the collection reflects on the male body and interior in an almost simultaneous way. The result suggests a new way of “wearing” male identity, which is both precise and extremely inclusive and fluid.

MEZULIC no doubts joins fashion names to watch in the coming seasons, the collection is work of young designer on the rise Luca Mezulic.

Discover the full Fall Winter 2020.21 collection: