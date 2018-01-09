LFWM Backstage: A-COLD-WALL Fall Winter 2018.19 Show

Exclusive behind the scene images from A-COLD-WALL‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 show captured for MMSCENE Magazine by fashion photographer Thang LV.

For more of backstage action at A-COLD-WALL‘s AW18 fashion show held during the last day of the recently finished London Fashion Week Men‘s continue bellow:





All images captured by © Thang LV for MMSCENE Magazine.

