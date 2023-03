Top model Sean O’Pry takes the cover story of GQ Magazine Korea April 2023 Issue captured by fashion photographer Moke Na Jung. In charge of styling was Park Na Na, with hair and makeup by Lee So Yeon, casting by Park Inyoung and assistance by Hwang Su Hyeon and Cho Young Kyoung. For the cover, Sean O’Pry is wearing full look by Bottega Veneta.