Alessio Pozzi Is the Face of Emporio Armani Eyewear FW17 Collection
By |
Comments
Supermodel Alessio Pozzi teams up with Gara Arias for Emporio Armani Eyewear‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 campaign captured by fashion photographer Sabine Villiard. Beauty is work of hair stylist Maurizio Kulpherk and makeup artist Adalberto Pezzaioli.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Related Itemsad campaignsFW17Menswearsupermodels
← Previous Story Top Model Filip Hrivnak Stars in Esquire China November 2017 Issue