Alessio Pozzi Is the Face of Emporio Armani Eyewear FW17 Collection

By  |  Comments

Alessio Pozzi

Supermodel Alessio Pozzi teams up with Gara Arias for Emporio Armani Eyewear‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 campaign captured by fashion photographer Sabine Villiard. Beauty is work of hair stylist Maurizio Kulpherk and makeup artist Adalberto Pezzaioli.


Alessio Pozzi

Alessio Pozzi

Alessio Pozzi

Alessio Pozzi

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items