Amiri Names Number_i’s Yuta Jinguji as Global Brand Ambassador

Amiri has named Yuta Jinguji as its new Global Brand Ambassador, reinforcing the label’s long-standing relationship with music and performers. Jinguji, a member of the Japanese boy band Number_i, brings a strong international profile shaped by his work on stage and behind the scenes. Alongside his role as a performer, he contributes as a producer on many of the group’s songs, placing him at the center of its creative output.

Jinguji has built wide recognition through his musical career, supported by a devoted global audience. His public presence extends beyond performance, driven by a personal approach to style that has drawn consistent attention. Amiri points to his refined yet confident way of dressing as a natural fit for the brand, describing a look that remains immediately recognizable.

The appointment underscores the importance of musicians within Mike Amiri’s brand vision. From its earliest collections, Amiri has maintained close ties to music culture, often collaborating with artists whose creative lives extend across sound, image, and performance.

Jinguji’s role also reflects the broader significance of the Asian market for luxury fashion. Artists from the region hold growing influence across global style conversations, and brands increasingly look to them when building international relevance.

That strategy aligns with the brand’s physical expansion. Since opening its first flagship store on Rodeo Drive in 2020, Amiri has grown its retail footprint well beyond the United States. The label now operates standalone stores across Asia, with locations in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.

Amiri describes Jinguji as a rising cultural figure whose influence spans music, fashion, and global visibility. His appointment reflects the brand’s outlook as an international luxury label shaped through creative exchange and cross-border dialogue.

For Jinguji, the ambassador role formalizes a relationship between his public identity and a fashion house that places musicians at the forefront of its narrative. His work with Number_i has already established him as a figure who moves comfortably between sound production and visual presentation.

With this appointment, Amiri signals its intent to continue building relationships that reflect its global reach and creative priorities. Yuta Jinguji joins the label at a time of steady international growth, carrying with him a profile shaped by music, audience connection, and a distinct sense of style.