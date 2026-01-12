Dior Welcomes Josh O’Connor as New Face of the House

British actor Josh O’Connor joins luxury house Dior as ambassador under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson. The appointment introduces O’Connor into Dior’s current creative chapter, shaped by a contemporary approach to form, attitude, and elegance.

Trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, O’Connor began his career in British television, developing a character-driven approach that would carry into leading roles in independent cinema. He gained international recognition portraying Prince Charles in The Crown, a performance that earned both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe, distinguished by its restraint, psychological nuance, and meticulous attention to detail.

His film roles further showcase his versatility, from the period comedy Emma. (2020) and the literary drama Mothering Sunday (2021) to the historical mystery La Chimera (2023) and the romantic sports film Challengers (2024). Across genres, O’Connor brings a style that highlights both emotional nuance and the demands of complex characters, establishing him as a consistently compelling presence on screen.

Dior’s contemporary aesthetic resonates with O’Connor’s singular, sensitive, and modern expression of elegance, making him a natural ambassador for the house’s current creative direction.