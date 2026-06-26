AMIRI Explores American Pleasures for Spring Summer 2027

AMIRI presents Spring Summer 2027, American Pleasures, turning to Los Angeles after dark for a collection shaped by desire, polish and nightlife. Mike Amiri frames the season through an American attitude, using soft tailoring, glamour and a modern sense of refinement to define the mood. The collection moves through Malibu at sunset, Beverly Hills at midnight and Hollywood after hours, reading the city through private homes, hotel bars, clubs and nocturnal interiors.

The season draws from American Gigolo, the 1980 film that gives AMIRI a different way to view its native Los Angeles. After dark, the city shifts in mood and identity. A change of setting brings a change in character, moving from casual clothing to formal dressing, from public presence to private encounter.

The collection places everyday garments beside occasion pieces, creating a wardrobe that moves naturally through the night. Denim appears with tailored blazers, while houndstooth and herringbone meet pattern and embroidery.

Shoulders slope gently, while jackets follow the body with fluid movement. The silhouettes avoid rigid construction and give each look a relaxed sense of motion. Through this approach, AMIRI explores the tension between seduction and sophistication, translating the mood of Los Angeles nightlife into menswear with a polished sensual charge.

Laminated fabrics reflect moonlight, while silk and linen appear woven with lurex. Classic suiting materials, including tweeds, glen plaid and metallic pinstripes, gain a subtle iridescent finish. AMIRI reduces embellishment and lets the materials create their own shine. Ombré beaded bowties hang open, suggesting a night already fading or one still waiting to begin.

Moonlit shades meet flashes of neon, with venom green, burnt sunset and lavender placed against silver, gold, espresso, tobacco and midnight navy.

Hollywood interiors also inform the decorative direction. AMIRI looks to the Formosa Cafe, Grauman’s Chinese and secluded mansions hidden in the hills. Zebra patterns, lacquered finishes and American Asian inspired embroideries enter the collection through these references. At the Carreau du Temple, the scenography brings the mood of Hollywood at night into Paris by day.

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The show also debuts AMIRI’s collaboration with Spinelli Kilcollin, the jewelry brand founded by Yves Spinelli and Dwyer Kilcollin. The partnership marks AMIRI’s first move into fine jewelry and connects two West Coast luxury brands through a shared design language.