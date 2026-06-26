Marant Spring 2027: Borrowed From Everyone

Kim Bekker‘s new collection for Isabel Marant doesn’t pretend to be about innovation. Instead, it’s about curation, borrowing, and the art of stealing well from everywhere at once. Spring 2027 is a love letter to thrifting, to hand-me-downs, to the pieces people actually keep.

Bekker started with a simple observation: “He has been everywhere and picked up pieces from here and there as he has travelled all around the globe. And they’re pieces which have lasted, and which will always be relevant.” The collection reads like a manifesto against seasonality. Against waste. Against the idea that you need something new every quarter.

The silhouettes are deliberately loose and unstructured. Oversized utility blousons sit heavy on the shoulders. Snap-fastening leather jackets worn soft. Trousers cut wide enough to move in, with pockets deep enough to matter. There’s an athletic undertone running through everything, but it never tips into sportswear. It’s more like clothes borrowed from a gym bag that somehow work for dinner.

The colours feel pulled from a specific moment in time: rust, terracotta, dusty green, washed-out blues. Not trending, not seasonal, just the tones of things that have lived in closets for years. A bold colour-blocked sweater from the 2018 women’s archive proves Marant isn’t above a little inter-collection borrowing either.

Jewellery becomes a study in layering without intention. Cord bracelets sit next to silver rings, gold chains, red fabric ties. It’s maximalism disguised as afterthought, the kind of wrist situation that says “I don’t think about it, but somehow it works.”

Photographer Brett Lloyd captures five men, not models: Hervé (musician), Bachir Mbaye (designer), Tito Rapetti (artist), Nuno Marques (artist), Jesse Rinderknecht (model represented by Success Models in Paris). They’re shot in their actual lives, which is the point. This collection isn’t for Instagram staging. It’s for living.

“Everything in the collection feels like it was pulled from real life,” Bekker says, and that’s where the power sits. Marant Spring 2027 is anti-fashion dressed as fashion. It’s a rebellion against newness masquerading as a simple wardrobe proposal.

Discover more of the Marant Menswear Spring 2027 collection in our gallery: