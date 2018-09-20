Andres Velencoso Segura & Alessandra Ambrosio Model XTI FW18 Collection

Supermodels Andres Velencoso Segura and Alessandra Ambrosio team up for XTI‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juan Aldabaldetrecu. In charge of styling was Fran Marto, with beauty from hair stylist Frankie Foye, and makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez.

Discover more images + video campaign below:


