MFW: ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Kean Etro takes ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection from runway to the street with a new chapter for the brand. The latest from ETRO infused with a sentiment of streetwear sees perhaps the most youthful version of the brand to date. Nevertheless, ETRO keeps its own stape from instantly recognizable prints to the dedication to craftsmanship both in tailoring and accessories.

“The boundaries between daywear and evening wear blur. Function and aesthetics blend. After the long days of confinement, it is time to take the street with a fierce, bold attitude. The playful and the ironic meet the elegant and the sumptuous in a mix of high and low, casual and elegant,” shares ETRO team.

Kean and his design team have shaped the new collection with three words on their mind – Iconoclastic, unconventional, personal. But really, another much more powerful word encapsulates all three, and that is freedom. Just as the digital runway for ETRO heads outdoor, so are all of us hoping for a much more relaxed Fall Winter 2021 season.

When it comes to footwear, dedication to detail is as impeccable as always for ETRO the same goes for bags (of various sizes) featured throughout the collection. The prints synonymous to ETRO are back with an ultimate nod to streetwear, finding a cool and edgy new form to take.

ETRO team while on the pulse of trends to come is also mixing the collection with a see now buy now concept, something we have all been talking about for years. A slew of unisex vests from the collection is already available for purchase at the fashion brand’s official web page. In addition to the print the Pegasus logo gets a new spotlight, featured on jackets and oversized sweatshirts.

“Pajama-inspired piping details enrich shirts. Quilted jackets are crafted from ETRO’s vintage upholstery textiles. Retro sport-inspired logo bands run down the legs of nylon track pants. Clashing contrasts also define the footwear selection, with beautifully constructed brogues and loafers, punctuated by studs, juxtaposed to patchwork sneakers with neon laces. Mandalas and Paisley patterns stand out on highly functional backpacks, pouches and cross body bags with multiple pockets on the straps to carry everyday essentials,” ETRO team adds.

ETRO is also introducing recycled wool to the collection, with recycled wool maxi sweaters sent down the runway. Kean Etro focuses the new direction for the house in only thirty-four new looks, yet with an incredible attention to styling the collection feels elaborate and rich.

Discover all the looks from ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 runway collection in our gallery, video available above:

ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 details – take a closer look of the garments, footwear and accessory sent down the runway in Milan: