Arthur Gosse & Jelle Honing Model Pepe Jeans FW18.19 Collection

Models Arthur Gosse, Jelle Honing and Stella Maxwell team up for Pepe Jeans‘ Autumn Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mark Peckmezian. Set design is work of Alice Kirkpatrick, with art direction from Jamie Andrew Reid, and beauty by hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce, all represented by Streeters.





