Winter Highlights: Arthur Gosse Poses for Massimo Dutti

Supermodel Arthur Gosse teams up with fashion photographer Stefano Galuzzi for Massimo Dutti‘s Winter Highlights lookbook. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo, with beauty from Victor Alvarez.

“Warm knitwear, in harmony with coats that pay tribute to elegance in its strictest, most austere sense, leads the trend. With a winter wardrobe still to discover and experiment with, Massimo Dutti reveals as many styles as good taste allows, leaving it up to the individual to decide which they most identify with.” – Massimo Dutti





