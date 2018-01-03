Top Models Star in the Cover Story of L’Officiel Hommes Brazil #14 Issue

Top models Trevor Signorino, Olajuwon Anderson, Jesse Shannon, Tobias Sorenson, Mariano Ontanon, Ryan Lawton, and Jordan Paris take the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Brazil‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Ben Lamberty at De Facto. In charge of styling was Ana Wainer, with makeup from beauty artist Heather Schnell, and hair styling by Matthew Tuozzoli at Atelier Management.

For the session models are wearing selected looks from top brands such as Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Stella McCartney, and Calvin Klein among other. Discover more of the story bellow:





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com