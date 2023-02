Discover the backstage moments from ASIA FASHION COLLECTION Fall Winter 2023.24 show captured by Elys Berroterán, held on February 13th during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. Five brands revealed their collections during the runway show: désir by Jun Nakamura, ASATO by Asato Kitamura, FromWhere by Lee Young Eun, CHIAHUNG SU by Chia Hung Su and SAIKA by Saika Sekita.