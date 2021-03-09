PFW: AURALEE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Fashion brand AURALEE presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that explores a quiet confidence, with a fashion film directed by Pennacky, as part of the ongoing digital Paris Fashion Week. The collection fuses relaxed and elegant style to bring modern yet timeless looks.

“Every outfit is thoughtfully designed to suit our hurried lives – ready to be worn hastily first thing in the morning and yet looking well put together, relaxed. Polished, with a hint of nonchalance. Striving for excellence, a wide variety of the finest raw materials sourced from around the globe are utilized to create all original fabrications giving AURALEE collections a unique, non-pareil quality.” – from Auralee