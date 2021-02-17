NYFW: THE STOLEN GARMENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover THE STOLEN GARMENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Lost in Translation Collection, inspired by the designer’s trip to a used bookstore in Seoul, presented at New York Fashion Week. Models Changmho Kang, Dohyeong Kim, and Hyukwoo Kim star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Gun Sang Park. In charge of styling was Dahee Choi, with beauty from hair stylist Eunhye Jo, and makeup artist Minji Kim.

“Browsing the dusty book section of the store, the designer was inspired by the tragic poignancy of each word that made up the titles of these books, most of which were published in 90s. These words included: Desire, Passion, Devotion, Neophyte, Absolute Love, Delinquent, End of the World, Spirit, Megalopolis Love, Upper Classman, Play Lover, Gust/Wind/Breeze

.

He and his friends mixed these words to come up with convincing 90s book titles. This word play was then translated into collages of the used books he bought from the bookstore. The collection pieces reinterpret the wardrobes as they are represented in the 90s books. The clothes on these pages are marked by their omission and simplification of details, as well as the stylization of their silhouette that fit the narrative and compositional context.” – from THE STOLEN GARMENT

Designer Jungwoo Park

Photographer Gun Sang Park

Film Sunghyun Yoon

Stylist Dahee Choi

Make-Up Minji Kim

Hair Eunhye Jo

Headpiece Kyu Eun Park

Bag Ki Chan Lee

Knit Production Soojung Shin

Shoes sponsor Asics Korea

Models Changmho Kang, Dohyeong Kim, Hyukwoo Kim