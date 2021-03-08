Thom Browne Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Thom Browne Menswear collection is composed with different varieties of designer’s flare for androgyny already mastered by him and his team. The elaborate collection was presented together with womenswear pieces in a fashion film featuring Alpine Sports legend Lindsey Vonn taking part in a Wizard of Oz reminiscent short film. Vonn joins the models on an Alpine ski trip for the short film directed by Carissa Gallo.

“The most angelical & fantastical dream that led me home,” adds Thom Browne simply describing his latest collection. Browne who spent years as head designer at Moncler‘s runway line has truly perfected the craft of Alpine fashion. Snow as an occuring theme of his Winter runway shows this time returned with a true mountain setting and a skiing experience. Browne regularly used snow as part of his winter set designs even at Moncler as well as his eponymous line runway shows. The collection almost entirely black and white (minus Vonn’s golden boots) does not shy away from the times we are living in. Browne and his team have for the season conveyed intricate laced face masks, completely covering one’s face.

While the rest of the fashion industry focused on a more positive outlook of the Fall Winter 2021, seeing it as a pandemic free environment Browne and his theme prepared for a different outing. Perhaps the Thom Browne face covering will be more than just an ultimate fashion accessory come next Fall. One can only hope we won’t need the mask in six months for anything more than a fashion accessory.

