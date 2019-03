Pin 0 Shares

American supermodel Sean O’Pry poses in pieces from Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2019 Collection for brand’s latest New Smart Casual menswear lookbook lensed by fashion photographers Van Mossevelde + N.





Photography © Van Mossevelde + N for Massimo Dutti

