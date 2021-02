Models Alex Cunha and Bano Sow star in Giorgio Armani‘s Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed and directed by fashion photographer Giulio Rustichelli. In charge of styling was Tanya Jones, with set design from Andrea Cellerino, and creative production by The Box Films. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ezio Diaferia, and makeup artist Martina Bolis.

For the video campaign Alex and Bano were joined by models Shanelle Nyasiase and Lara Mullen.

Discover more of the campaign on designscene.net.