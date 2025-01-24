Songzio Fall Winter 2025 collection, Piccadill, takes its name from the ornate collars that once symbolized power and privilege in the Baroque era. Known for their intricate craftsmanship and use of luxurious materials, these collars were visual markers of status. In this collection, Songzio reinvents the piccadill, breaking away from its classical associations to create a bold representation of rebellion and individuality. By merging historical inspiration with avant-garde techniques, the collection unfolds as a striking exploration of contrast and creativity.

Traditionally crafted from fabrics like silk and linen and embellished with embroidery, the piccadill served as a focal point of opulent fashion in its time. Songzio transforms this historical motif into a central element of the collection, imbuing it with new life and meaning. Through innovative tailoring and complex layering, the designs reframe the structured elegance of the piccadill into pieces that conceal, reveal, and intrigue.

Inspired by Velázquez’s ability to convey emotional and psychological depth, Songzio crafts garments that exude dignity and mystery. Songzio’s reinterpretation of Baroque aesthetics introduces exaggerated silhouettes and bold proportions. Voluminous shapes are deconstructed and reassembled with innovative cutting techniques, while pleating and bias-cut details create layers of complexity. The collection incorporates hand-painted artwork and embroidered elements, transforming garments into wearable canvases. Rich textures play a key role in the visual narrative. Boucle wool, tweed, and linen contrast against the shimmer of holographic and metallic fabrics, creating a dynamic interplay of light and shadow.

Songzio’s designs extend beyond Western influences, drawing from its Oriental roots to challenge traditional structures. The collection integrates asymmetry, raw edges, and a sense of fluidity that disrupts the rigid forms often associated with Baroque fashion. Pieces feature intentionally unfinished elements, draped and pleated with a non-linear approach. Muted tones of black, brown, and grey are punctuated by vibrant reds and yellows, while metallic accents add a modern edge.

The live music accompanying the collection adds another layer of storytelling. Joon Kwak, Max Frimout, and Binkbeats perform a soundscape that connects industrial percussion with modular synths, creating an atmosphere that mirrors the collection’s exploration of contrasts. Metallic sounds and layered textures in the performance enhance the tension and rhythm of the show, making the presentation an immersive experience.