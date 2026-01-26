Camperlab Fall Winter 2026 Shaped by Polar Winters

Camperlab presents its Fall Winter 2026 show at Maison de la Mutualité in Paris’s 5th arrondissement, using the Art Deco theatre as the site for a stark, climate-driven narrative. Led by Creative Director Achilles Ion Gabriel, the season looks north to Lapland, drawing from memories of polar winters experienced during his childhood in Finland. The show situates the audience inside an imagined blizzard, where isolation defines daily life and moments of stillness arrive without warning.

The cast combines models, talents, and street-cast individuals whose presence feels unforced and practical. Their appearance reflects sub-zero conditions and the routines shaped by them. Some dress for simple physical tasks, such as collecting wood to warm a small home. Others appear prepared for prolonged darkness and exposure during polar nights. The styling treats survival as ordinary, shaped by necessity.

Garments carry destroyed finishes and varied washes that suggest repeated wear. Proportions shift between compact and loose, allowing silhouettes to drift without rigidity. The collection holds a personal tone while maintaining a quiet internal consistency that feels instinctive. Color remains restrained, built around worn browns, whites, greys, and light blues. Accents of aurora-inspired pink and petrol punctuate the palette.

Weathered white ostrich-embossed leather appears marked by exposure. Heavy waxed cottons suggest protection against harsh conditions. Long-pile wools introduce volume and surface variation. Brush-off leathers return with a raw finish, while treated and classic CAMPERLAB printed denim expands the range through surface treatment.

CANICULA leather sneakers introduce a technical note, constructed on 3D-printed outsoles connected by visible cables, adding structural tension to the lineup. A new belt enters the collection with a large distorted metal buckle that feels direct and utilitarian.

Sound plays a central role in shaping the atmosphere. An original composition by Pandora’s Jukebox fills the space with an immersive sense of cold. The show concludes with a live performance by Annahstasia, also known as Enuke, whose voice guides the figures offstage and deepens the emotional register without excess.

As the storm briefly recedes, the presentation offers a preview of a collaboration with Mallorca’s football team, RCD Mallorca. The capsule introduces jersey references, grass-stained denim jeans, and a traditional wool football scarf reworked into a smooth, salon-ready form.