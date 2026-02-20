Carhartt WIP Updates Icons for Spring Summer 2026

Carhartt WIP advances its Icons for Spring Summer 2026 by building on core workwear silhouettes that define the brand’s identity. These pieces carry decades of utilitarian reference, grounded in clear construction and consistent detailing. Their cultural recognition extends across regions and generations, anchored in forms that remain visually direct and structurally reliable.

The collection centers on three key styles: the Michigan Coat, the Detroit Jacket, and the Double Knee Pant. Each retains the elements that made it identifiable from the start. The Michigan Coat holds its four-pocket layout, a configuration shaped by function and clarity. The Detroit Jacket keeps its waist-length cut, zipped front, and zipped chest pocket. The Double Knee Pant continues with reinforced double-layer knees, tool pockets, and a hammer loop.

Carhartt WIP allows materials and color to evolve while preserving proportion and structure. Fabrics may wear in and develop character. Palettes may shift with each season. The framework of each garment remains consistent, rooted in practical design language. This approach sustains the Icons line as an active part of the brand’s seasonal offering.

Dusky turquoise, green, and mauve introduce subtle variation across the collection. These shades expand the established spectrum while maintaining alignment with long-standing core colors. Hamilton Brown, black, and navy continue to anchor the range, providing continuity within the seasonal update. The combination of new and core hues extends the collection’s visual reach without altering its structural identity.

The Icons line also supports adaptation through reinterpretation of established forms. Core silhouettes operate as templates for refined adjustments that respond to contemporary wear. The Clapton Jacket draws from the Michigan Coat’s outline and appears in nylon canvas, incorporating an additional sleeve pocket that increases its functional scope. This adjustment builds upon the original structure while introducing a new material context.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Spring Summer 2026 reinforces the role of the Icons as foundational components within the Carhartt WIP range. Carhartt WIP makes the Spring Summer 2026 Icons available now through select global retailers, Carhartt WIP stores, website, and the Carhartt WIP App.