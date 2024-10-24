Air Jordan 14 ‘Black Toe’ Drops This November

The Air Jordan 14 ‘Black Toe’ is making a comeback, bringing back one of the most iconic colorways in the Jordan line. The design is true to its roots, featuring a sleek combination of white, black, and Varsity Red, and remains synonymous with Michael Jordan’s legendary last championship run.

First introduced during the 1998 NBA Finals, the AJ14 was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who drew inspiration from Jordan’s love of sports cars. The result is a shoe that fuses performance and luxury, with a streamlined silhouette that sits low to the ground for ultimate control and agility. Its signature “Black Toe” color scheme adds a timeless appeal, making it a standout both on and off the court.

One of the key features of the Jordan 14 ‘Black Toe’ is its dual Air Zoom units, which provide superior cushioning and responsiveness, perfect for quick movements and high-impact play. The shoe also boasts premium materials, ensuring a comfortable and durable fit. The sleek Jumpman emblem, inspired by the luxury and speed of high-end sports cars, reinforces the connection between athleticism and elegance.

The Air Jordan 14 holds a special place in basketball history, as it was the shoe worn during Jordan’s iconic “Last Shot”, securing his sixth championship. This moment cemented the AJ14 statust – it became a symbol of Jordan’s greatness and his final championship run.

Priced at $210 and available on November 2nd at 3:00 PM, this release is a must-have for both basketball fans and sneaker collectors. Whether you’re looking to relive Jordan’s legendary moments or add a timeless piece to your collection, this drop is not to be missed.