Cherif Douamba Models Jil Sander+ Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover Jil Sander+ SS20 campaign lensed by Tim Elkaïm

Cherif Douamba
© JIL SANDER, photography by Tim Elkaïm

The handsome Cherif Douamba stars in Jil Sander+ Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured at Lake Tenno in Italy by fashion photographer Tim Elkaïm. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Mark Hampton. Casting direction by Henry Thomas. For the advertisement Cherif was joined by top model Sara Blomqvist.

