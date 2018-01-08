Discover Jimmy Choo‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign featuring supermodel Clement Chabernaud captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean. For the advertisement Clement was joined by Polish supermodel Anja Rubik.

“Two provocateurs in one city, the glossy environs of New York’s apartment life form the backdrop. Surfaces are mirrored and shine, signalling the glamour inherent to Jimmy Choo. A light hearted nod to the stylish voyeurism of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic thriller Rear Window, is wittily played out for our time. Who’s watching who?“

For more images +video campaign continue bellow:





