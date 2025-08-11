Top Male Model Campaigns of 2025



The male modeling industry is facing its toughest season in years. Most major campaigns are now fronted by celebrities – actors, musicians, and especially K-pop stars – leaving professional models with fewer opportunities than ever. Casting directors rarely develop new top male models, and the industry’s priorities are shifting away from traditional modeling talent.

Despite these challenges, a handful of models have managed to secure high-profile campaigns in 2025.

Fernando Lindez for Lacoste

Fernando Lindez brings a dynamic presence to Lacoste’s campaign, embodying the brand’s athletic and youthful spirit. His casting is a rare moment where a professional model takes the lead, highlighting what’s lost as celebrities increasingly dominate the industry.

Fendi Fall Winter 2025-26

Fendi’s Fall Winter 2025-26 campaign demonstrates the ongoing shift in casting, blending models with influencers and celebrities. The campaign still relies on the poise and professionalism of seasoned models, but their presence is increasingly overshadowed by high-profile personalities from outside fashion.

The Fendi Fall/Winter 2025 campaign highlights standout male models Ajus Samuel, Finn Collins, Nonso Ojukwu, and Sang Woo Kim, each bringing a distinct presence to Steven Meisel’s lens. Their casting underlines the enduring strength and versatility of professional male models, even as the industry increasingly prioritizes celebrity and influencer faces. These models deliver a refined narrative for Fendi, showcasing the brand’s vision through sharp styling and sophisticated attitude.

Dolce & Gabbana SS25 Eyewear

Dolce & Gabbana’s SS25 Eyewear campaign is a showcase of classic male model appeal. The imagery leans into Mediterranean glamour and strong, model-driven visuals, serving as a throwback to a time when models were the stars of fashion’s biggest moments. It is important to note Dolce & Gabbana is still one of the few brands still focusing majority of it’s campaign production on the female and male models, often selecting fresh faces for their campaigns. Kit Butler is one of their leading stars.

Nonso Ojukwu, Kit Butler, and Habib Masovic animate the collection with striking presence and defined, expressive movement in each composition.

Calum Harper for Karl Lagerfeld SS25

Calum Harper fronts the Karl Lagerfeld SS25 campaign, channeling the label’s signature sophistication. Harper’s versatility and editorial strength set him apart in a season otherwise dominated by celebrity faces, reinforcing the value of professional modeling talent. Calum is this year’s model on the rise, combining his modelling work with his growing ‘influencer’ role on social media, nevertheless his content on social media is still heavily model industry oriented. Calum currently counts 1.9 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on TikTok.

Mohamed Hassan for Jacquemus

Jacquemus features Mohamed Hassan in a rare spotlight for emerging talent. Hassan’s striking look and modern attitude fit seamlessly with the brand’s playful, contemporary vision. Opportunities for new models are shrinking, but Hassan’s inclusion shows there’s still space for fresh faces – though those chances are increasingly limited.

Kit Butler for Dolce & Gabbana SS25

Kit Butler stands out as the busiest male model of the season with his streak of male model campaigns, leading both runways and campaigns. His work for Dolce & Gabbana SS25 cements his place at the top, showing that established talent can still thrive even as the industry’s priorities shift toward celebrity and influencer culture.

