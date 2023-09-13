Fashion brand Danshan unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Soliloquy Collection, that pays tribute to the modern day sadboi. The collection features a range designed for the contemporary melancholic, the sentimental soul who occasionally shares their clothing with their significant others. The collection draws its inspiration from those solitary moments in bed, where one reflects on past love and grapples with feelings of fear, uncertainty, and the longing to heal a wounded heart. It captures the journey of self-examination, self-conviction, and ultimately self-acceptance through its designs.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The Danshan Spring Summer 2024 collection takes a subdued, lo-fi approach to menswear, prioritizing emotional needs over practicality and functionality. Modern romantic men are encouraged to embrace their vulnerability, allowing them to shed their emotional armor.

Danshan continues its use of “sun” patterns in print and embroidery details, introducing new pencil drawing prints that celebrate the beauty of subtle fades and imperfections. The collection also expands the use of delicate fabrics like satin, chiffon, tulle, and mesh into wardrobe essentials, featuring silk-blend chiffon t-shirts, semi-sheer mesh tank tops, washed satin hoodies, and jumpers with transparent elements.

Notably, the shirting category remains a strong suit for the brand, with this collection presenting updated designs in a refined silhouette that adds a contemporary twist to Danshan‘s signature style.

In a world where loving someone demands courage, Danshan‘s Soliloquy Collection is a celebration of the exquisite essence of being a hopeless romantic. It honors those who have been or still are brave enough to embark on the beautiful journey of love.

Fashion photographer Marlen Keller captured the lookbook featuring models Hamaam at Elite and Oliver at PRM. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shunsuke Meguro, and makeup artist Grace Sinnott, both represented by Future Rep. Photo assistance by Millie Noble, retouching by Tempers.