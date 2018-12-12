Icon of Style: Supermodel David Gandy Models MANGO Man Looks

Pin 0 Shares

MANGO enlists British supermodel David Gandy to model his favourite MANGO Man pieces for their latest lookbook. David also talked with Mango about style, his rescued dog Dora, love of classic cars, and new projects.

“It’s a complicated thing. The definition of style to one person is so different to someone else’s. But as I understand it, style is an overall substance. Style happens when someone has an eye for something. And not just in clothes. It’s in materials, colours, interiors, cars, watches and all forms of design.

I very rarely get rid of garments. People think I have stylists and clothes sent from all over the world but I don’t. For an event I pulled out a chambray shirt with a new jacket and an old pair of jeans that I’d got from a charity shop in New York. They raved about the look and it was stuff that had been in my wardrobe for years.

It’s the fit. The style. The colours. The textures and the quality. But especially the fit. I’m very picky as I try not to be influenced by any brand that I work with. And with Mango I felt like the brand and I were aligned. After sixteen years in the industry, if I’ve learnt anything, it is what appeals to my followers. And I know they will connect with these looks.” – Gandy on style, garments, and collaboration with Mango.





