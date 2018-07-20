Arnaud Lemaire, Kohei Takabatake, Mark Vanderloo & Sasha Komissarov for Dior Homme FW18

Discover Dior Homme‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Arnaud Lemaire, Kohei Takabatake, Mark Vanderloo, and Sasha Komissarov captured by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. Styling is work of Jacob K at Streeters, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro.

In charge of beauty were hair stylist Holli Smith, and makeup artist Sam Bryant. For more of the campaign continue below:


