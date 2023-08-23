DKNY Fall Winter 2023 Collection Celebrates NYC’s Vibrant Spirit

Fashion brand DKNY introduces its Fall Winter 2023 For You campaign, that pays tribute to the essence of New York City. The brand is celebrating the vibrant spirit of the city that encompasses music, love, art, and the audacity to dream big. NYC is a tapestry of new beginnings and a reservoir of boundless energy and creativity.

What captures your heart about NYC? Is it those life-altering conversations held at timeless diners? Or perhaps it’s the impromptu jazz performances by world-class musicians on street corners? It could even be that stroll through midtown that makes you feel like the protagonist in your very own cinematic masterpiece.

Fashion photographer Dan Martensen lensed the campaign that captures the heart of the city. In charge of creative direction were Daniel Packar and Roi Elfassy, with styling from Alastair McKimm. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomo Jidai and makeup artist Maud Laceppe. Casting director by Rachel Chandler.

Models who embody the city’s spirit are Christian Combs, Alex Schlab, Peter Dupont, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Abby Champion, Amrit, Catarina Guedes, and Hiandra Martinez, all coming together to paint a picture of the NYC we all adore.

The dynamic DKNY Fall Winter 2023 campaign embodies New York City’s heart and soul.