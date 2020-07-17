LOOKBOOK: DSQUARED2 Resort 2021 Menswear Collection

Discover DSQUARED2‘s Resort 2021 menswear collection that brings energy and youthful spirit to the modern essential looks with sportswear inspired pieces. The collection is comfortable and cool, and it merges sportswear with summer stripes, denim, tailoring and brand’s emblems.

Fashion photographer Paolo Zerbini at Atomo Management captured Dsquared2‘s Resort 2021 lookbook featuring models Edoardo Sebastianelli, Luke Maehlmann, Mattia Giovannoni, and Vincent Forite. In charge of creative direction was Giovanni Bianco, with set design from Stefano Grossi. Beauty is work of hair stylist Massimo Gamba at Atomo Management, and makeup artist Helena Komarova at Close Up Milano.

“Sweatshirts are hemmed in nylon with a drawstring, giving a sporty bomber bottom, decorated the Dsquared2 graphically correct mono-colour print logos. Drawstrings in blousons, tracksuit pants and tops reshape the garment’s silhouette with curves and volume. Thermo-sealing details bombers, shirts and shorts. Summer’s staple is an unforgettable pair of denim shorts, cut and re-mended with the perfect wash as though it was your favorite cut-offs, which are hybridized with nylon.

Tailoring in the new collection is constructed with impeccable Italian flair in tropical weight wools, featuring cuts from a narrow silhouette to a double-breasted jackets paired a relaxed fit pant all statements of masculine elegance. Eveningwear is defined by the showpiece jacket, in sparkling sequins, textured jacquards in gold and camouflage with contrast black satin lapels, or in a dark indigo denim design with patch pockets.” – From DSQUARED2

Directed by: Senio Zapruder

Video Art Director: Riccardo Bixio

Creative Director: Giovanni Bianco

Music: Dimitri Tonetto

Photo: Paolo Zerbini at Atomo Management

Models Zso Varju at The Lab Models, Tes Linnenkoper at Why Not Models, Mattia Giovannoni at Elite Milano, Vincent Forite at Next, Edoardo Sebastianelli at Why Not Models, Luke Mahlmann at Urbn Models

Make Up Artist: Helena Komarova at Close Up Milano

Hair Artist: Massimo Gamba at Atomo Management

Set Design: Stefano Grossi

Courtesy of © DSQUARED2