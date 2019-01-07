Dsquared2 Spring Summer 2019 Menswear by Mert & Marcus

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Dsquared2‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign featuring models Barak Shamir, Elliot Meeten, Janusz Kuhlmann, Jordan Genidogan, Martijn Faaij, Paulo Spencer, Tommy Hackett, William Los, Birgit Kos, and Irina Shayk lensed by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of styling was Panos Yiapanis, with creative direction from Giovanni Bianco, and casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sam McKnight, and makeup artist Gordon Espinet.





