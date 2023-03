Fully sustainable fashion brand ECOALF teams up with supermodel, actor and activist Jon Kortajarena for a genderless, sporty and circular capsule collection. The collection is made with the highest-quality recycled and low-impact materials. Fashion photographer Jesús Isnard captured the campaign featuring styling from Paula Alcalde. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Paola Garcia.

Because it is possible to look good, have fun and take care of the planet. – Jon Kortajarena