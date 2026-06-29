Ernest W. Baker SS27 Cuts Tailoring Back to the Essential

Ernest W. Baker Spring Summer 2027 approaches menswear through restraint. Inês Amorim and Reid Baker begin the season by stripping the wardrobe back, removing excess in order to expose shape, surface and construction. The collection does not build impact through volume or heavy decoration. It works through refinement, tension and the slow reveal of detail.

The image of a rose blossom gives the season its central rhythm. A rose opens gradually, petal by petal, and the collection follows that same logic. Each look unfolds through craft, fabric and proportion. The reference could have pushed the season toward softness alone, but Ernest W. Baker keeps it grounded through tailoring. Jackets, trousers and structured pieces hold the collection in place, giving the more expressive elements a clear frame.

Tailoring remains the brand’s strongest language. Founded by Amorim and Baker in 2018 and named after Reid Baker’s grandfather, Ernest W. Baker has built its identity around classic wardrobe pieces sharpened through a cinematic point of view. For SS27, the designers return to that foundation with a more reduced hand. The clothes feel controlled, yet not rigid. Their interest comes from how traditional codes shift when placed beside print, texture and handwork.

Stripes and checks run through the collection as familiar menswear signals, but they do not stay polite. Amorim and Baker place them alongside bold graphic prints and unexpected fabric contrasts, creating a quiet friction between structure and spontaneity. The result gives the season a less predictable energy. Classic patterns appear, then lose some of their formality through styling, placement and material tension.

Craft gives the collection its emotional weight. Crochet knitwear introduces visible handwork, while driving gloves add a precise accessory note. Traditional Portuguese braided leather fishing shoes connect the collection to inherited techniques and regional making traditions. These details do not feel added for decoration. They support the season’s larger idea of clothing shaped by patience, heritage and touch.

The designers also continue their exploration of surface from the previous Fall Winter collection. Two total looks use intricate Swarovski embellishment techniques, bringing a different kind of light into the wardrobe. The embellishment adds intensity, but the collection avoids spectacle. Even at its most decorative, it keeps a sense of control.

This balance defines SS27. Ernest W. Baker places discipline and expression in direct conversation. Tailoring gives the collection structure. Prints interrupt it. Craft slows it down. Embellishment gives it brightness. The season’s strength comes from the way these elements meet without overwhelming one another.

Amorim and Baker understand that menswear can carry romance without becoming fragile. Their approach to craft is precise rather than nostalgic. Their use of heritage avoids literal reproduction. Instead, they treat tradition as material to refine, cut and reframe.

Spring Summer 2027 shows Ernest W. Baker working with a quieter confidence. The collection returns to essentials, then gives them texture, contrast and movement. Through tailoring, crochet, graphic print and handcrafted accessories, the designers create a menswear wardrobe that opens slowly and gains force through detail.