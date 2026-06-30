BED j.w. FORD Softens Its Mood for Spring Summer 2027

BED j.w. FORD Spring Summer 2027 collection, Lemon, grew from an evening Shinpei Yamagishi encountered in Cinque Terre. At dusk, two women stepped out of their homes, placed chairs along a sloped roadside, and shared wine as laughter filled the street. Weathered walls, sun-lined faces, and a single lemon tree gave the moment its quiet pull. After the women went back inside, one traveler stayed behind, unable to leave the image.

That memory led Yamagishi to a question about richness. He did not look for the answer in grandeur or decoration. He found it in a state of mind that can make an ordinary day feel good. The feeling stays open and temporary, because tomorrow may bring another answer.

For Spring Summer 2027, the brand moves away from the severity it has often held close. Yamagishi releases tension and lets the clothes come closer to the body, the weather, and daily life. Outerwear nearly disappears. Cupro shirts take on a worn-in look, slacks gain rib-knitted waists, shorts suggest the beach, and summer knits carry a lighter attitude. Sheer bodies reveal tiny komon-like floral motifs, adding a trace of innocence. Knits made with washi paper and multistripes bring forward a softness the brand has rarely explored.

A Mediterranean brightness shapes the mood. Rolled sleeves read like an instinctive gesture. The clothes suggest movement, sun, and a day without performance. SUICOKE sandal-style footwear catches light through crushed sequins, creating a muted glow rather than a polished shine. Silk yarn mixed with linen gives wrinkles a familiar quality, as if the garments already know the person wearing them.

A pinstriped tailored jacket stays composed within the collection’s most relaxed mood. A pinky ring made with PREEK adds a small affectionate note. These details keep precision present as the season turns toward softness. The imagined man remains effortless and free-spirited, a figure the brand has long admired and pursued.

The collection also imagines a modest day spent with family and friends. Wind moves through the space, greenery offers shade, and a few flowers mark the setting. Yamagishi asks what might happen on a day without distance or division, where each person’s today receives the same care and where tomorrow feels worth returning to.