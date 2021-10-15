5 Essential Fashion Accessories Every Stylish Man Should Own

When it comes to putting together a visually striking outfit, you don’t have to be a fashion guru. You just need to have a general sense of what looks good on you and the confidence to strut your wares wherever and whenever. Of course, it never hurts to have a few handy fashion accessories to add to your overall look and vibe.

The best part is that these accessories need not be flashy or expensive, as long as each one complements your overall style, is something you are comfortable with, and makes you feel good about yourself. Check out this list of five fashion accessories that any stylish and practical man should have in their personal wardrobe.

Casual and Dress Socks

Men often don’t give socks that much thought, especially when they wear trousers or pants most of the time. That’s because socks are generally concealed by shoes and bottoms and are unlikely to draw much attention.

Don’t make the mistake of assuming that socks don’t make any impact on your overall look, though. In fact, carefully chosen socks can accomplish two things. For one, they can make you feel more comfortable. For another, they can add subtle nuances to your style and overall look.

That being the case, make sure you own enough of two types of socks: casual socks and dress socks. High-quality men’s casual socks can serve as high-performing, everyday garments for your feet. You can invest in a few pairs that you can wear to a workout at the gym, a day spent with friends and family, or another productive day at the office.

Buying a few good pairs of dress socks is just as important. You never know when you’ll have to break out your formalwear for events with a strict dress code. Dress socks are the perfect complement to your coat-and-tie ensemble and the fancy tux you reserve only for the most significant moments in your life.

Sunglasses

Every man must have at least a pair of sunglasses in their possession, especially during the summertime. That’s because sunglasses help protect your eyes from the heat and glare of the sun, preventing your eyesight from deteriorating. Wearing sunglasses also keeps you from squinting too often from bright sunlight, which helps prevent wrinkling around your eyes.

You may be wondering what type of sunglasses would best suit your face shape. If you’re feeling lost regarding what to pick, here’s a brief guide that should hopefully help you out:

If your face is shaped like an oval: Get aviator or wayfarer sunglasses. These styles of sunglasses are characterized by their defining symmetry, thus making them perfect for oval-shaped faces.

If your face is round and portly: Frames that are square and angular will work best, followed closely by aviators. You’ll want to pass on circle-shaped sunglasses as they’ll only end up further accentuating the roundness of your face.

If your face is squared and angular: Invest in sunglasses with curved edges or rounded corners like aviators and oval-shaped sunglasses.

If your face is shaped like a heart: Go for square or angular frames as these will perfectly complement your narrower chin.

Leather Belt

Whenever you wear pants with belt loops, make sure to put on a belt as well. Invest in at least two durable, high-quality leather belts. As for what colors to pick, get one belt in black and one belt in brown. Both go well with pretty much any get-up.

Having leather belts will also come in handy when you need to dress up in formal wear. Just remember to match your leather belt to the shoes and socks you’ll be wearing. For example, if you’re going with brown dress shoes, pick a brown belt. If you’re rocking black dress shoes, go fora black belt instead.

Wallet

Shoving things into your pocket won’t cut it. You need a fashionable accessory where you can safely and neatly put away your cash, identification cards, and debit and credit cards.

Having said that, do exercise better judgment when it comes to choosing the style of wallet you’d rock in public. Abandon the bulky, bulging leather wallet and choose a slimmer, more compact one instead. A carefully chosen wallet is both functional and fashionable and is sure to add style points to your everyday get-ups.

Watch

Watches will continue to be a must-have fashion accessory, as the simple act of wearing one can upgrade any ensemble. Every man should own at least two high-quality, durable wristwatches. One should be a casual timepiece with a leather or silicone strap, perfect for everyday use. The other should be more sophisticated, like a timepiece with a bracelet band, so that you can wear it to work or special occasions.

Of course, there are plenty of other accessories that you can invest in such as jewelry, a messenger bag, and a hat, among many others. But the five above are nonnegotiable and should absolutely be part of your wardrobe. As long as you have these ready, you’ll always keep your style game on point.

Images from MODEL CITIZEN: DÉSIRE QUADJO MIA – See the full story here