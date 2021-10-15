in BANANAS Paris, d'men at d'management Group, DNA Models, Fall Winter 2021.22, George Barnett, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Models 1, Nest Models, Scoop, Videos, View Management

MASSIMO DUTTI Portraits N.2: Musician & Supermodel George Barnett

Supermodel George Barnett poses in looks from Massimo Dutti‘s FW21 collection

George Barnett
Courtesy of ©MASSIMO DUTTI

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI presented the second session of their portrait series featuring English supermodel, musician and drummer of the band These New Puritans George Barnett. In charge of art direction was Ben Kelway, with styling from Alice Goddard. For the story, George is wearing selected pieces from Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2021.22 collection.

