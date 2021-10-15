MASSIMO DUTTI Portraits N.2: Musician & Supermodel George Barnett

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI presented the second session of their portrait series featuring English supermodel, musician and drummer of the band These New Puritans George Barnett. In charge of art direction was Ben Kelway, with styling from Alice Goddard. For the story, George is wearing selected pieces from Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2021.22 collection.

