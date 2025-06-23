Ferrari Resort 2026 Draws from Workwear Codes

Ferrari shifts focus to the workshop for Resort 2026, building a collection shaped by labor, design, and the energy of production. Drawing from the tools, materials, and garments worn by those who construct the machines, engineers, assemblers, technicians, the collection forms a direct line between the factory floor and the clothes themselves. Rather than reinventing, Ferrari refines. Resort 2026 expands on the foundation of the previous season, using the language of making to inform fabric, construction, and silhouette.

The collection opens with a focus on weight and texture. Canvas appears coated and worn, leather looks treated and distressed, denim comes acid-washed and pressed. These deep reds and heavy surfaces speak to the tactile nature of physical work, placing the male body inside a space of visible effort.

Jumpsuits and boiler jackets arrive in technical canvas with cooler tones. Ferrari’s Q-CYCLE tailoring enters the frame, shown in clay colors and pinstripe wools that echo business attire. These garments look engineered rather than styled, offering precise cuts and deliberate function. Details such as asymmetric fastenings and fabric treatments suggest movement without decoration. Light blue poplins with jacquard lines nod to officewear, worn by men who perform both physical and intellectual labor.

Ferrari’s attention to fabric choice drives this transition. Silk printed with archival scarf designs introduces fluidity, while hemp in its raw tone brings texture without gloss. Lightweight leathers build new volumes with restraint, never inflating the body but allowing it to carry form with clarity. The color palette softens into pale neutrals, letting black reappear in small doses.

Wide trousers and extended coats trace the frame without obscuring it. Hooded shirting and blousons maintain form through structure, not padding. Wings sewn into sleeves and overalls act like signals, visual markers that suggest presence, not performance. These garments offer assertive cuts without armor, favoring engineering over aggression.

Ferrari continues its exploration through surface treatments. Driving-check motifs appear as tonal thread embroidery on leather outerwear. Workwear denim gets reimagined into sculptural pieces that retain the memory of their original function. Shirts, pants, and jackets focus less on decoration and more on how fabric moves across the male form in motion.

Accessories stay within this vocabulary. Tool-inspired charms, padlocks, bolts, screws, become wearable details. Bags recall mechanics’ gear: small, crossbody, soft-edged, or shaped like tool kits. Shoes take shape with the same intention.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Ferrari’s Resort 2026 men’s collection treats the workshop as a design system. Rather than replicating uniforms or gestures, it builds from within, constructing garments that reflect the physical and visual reality of making.