WALTER VAN BEIRENDONCK Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover Walter Van Beirendonck Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection presented during Paris Fashion Week with a short film and a lookbook. The designer was inspired by the subcultures and their need to grow and blossom, and their major influence in the fashion world. The collection is titled Neon Shadow, and it presents designer’s own subculture in fun and lively neon colors.

For this season Van Beirendonck imagined the collection as the leading light in a futuristic tribe of menswear. It features lasercut cloaks, suits in bright yellow, pink and green colourways, see through shirts, printed tees, cartoonish full head masks and more.