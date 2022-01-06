ADIDAS BY PRADA RE-NYLON Capsule Collection

Sportswear brand ADIDAS and luxury house PRADA continue their partnership with an exclusive new capsule collection that celebrates the adidas Originals Forum and Prada’s Re-Nylon fabric. The ADIDAS BY PRADA RE-NYLON 21-piece collection merges craftsmanship and inovation, and reinterprets luxury sportswear through a more sustainable lens. It includes footwear, ready-to-wear, accessories, and bags.

“Delving into and then reimagining the adidas archive, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection sees Prada transform the legendary adidas Originals Forum silhouette. A balance between luxury artisanal craftsmanship and sporting excellence, the adidas Originals Forum High and Low silhouettes are elevated in their construction with Prada’s groundbreaking Re-Nylon textile. The functional and aesthetic identity of the adidas Originals Forum is then playfully reinterpreted, with the addition of removable Prada mini-pouch attachments featuring the brand’s signature enameled metal triangle. Simultaneously elegant and subversive, the reimagined adidas Originals Forums also feature luxurious leather Three Stripes details and forefoot overlays, highlighting Prada’s world-renowned leather-working expertise. The adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Forum High and Low sneakers are available in monochromatic black and white colorways and arrive in premium boxes with dust bags, bearing the instantly recognizable logos of each brand.” – from Adidas

The collection launches globally on January 13th, 2022