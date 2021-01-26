PFW: HENRIK VIBSKOV Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover HENRIK VIBSKOV Fall Winter 2021.22 A Crisp Layer of Madness Collection, presented with a fashion film directed by Hörður Freyr Brynjarsson, on January 23rd, as part of the recently finished Digital Paris Fashion Week. The collection marks brand’s 20th anniversary, and explores the history of cake and its many visual expressions.

“Besides being delicious, pastries has had a central role in the various celebrations of many cultures. From anniversaries to weddings and birthday parties, there is a certain ceremonial quality to sharing a piece of cake. Dissecting the process of baking from beginning to end, the team looked into cake as the coming together of different textures, colors, tools, ingredients, recipes, table settings and gatherings, drawing inspiration from the artistry of pastry chefs, grandma’s tablecloth and so much more.

The collection reflects the theme in various ways. The color palette combines the bright green of Jello cakes with the delicate colors of macaroons and silhouettes refers to hanging tablecloths, cake shapes and Victorian gowns. Knitwear have folky patterns of different slices of cake, and custom designed jacquards are inspired by whipped cream, creamy glaze and pie crust patterns. One block print depicts a storyline of items you might have left at the cake table, and one style program carries the embroidery of one of Vibskov’s mom’s own apple pie recipes. All fabrics and trims are evaluated based on their sustainable qualities, and the choices for the collection are made thereafter. The fabrics include organic cotton, recycled polyester and recycled PET bottles for padding in outerwear, Tencel made from upcycled cotton linter and cellulose fibers, European linen and virgin wool. Certificates also include BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) and GOTS, plus Økotex for colors, dyes and prints.“

