LOOKBOOK: LAZOSCHMIDL Fall Winter 2021.22 Colleection

Fashion brand LAZOSCHMIDL unveiled their Fall Winter 2021.22 collection that explores the influence of the way we dressed as children – or have been dressed by our mothers, on our visual identity. The collection uses childhood memories to once again find a happy place for grown-up men and help them rediscover where the heart is.

Director Alan Marty captured the collection fashion film presented on January 21st, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. In charge of styling was Emma Thorstrand, with beauty from makeup artist Josefna Zarmén.

“It is a refection of things that have been lost and garments that have never been forgotten. In our dreams, we stand in front of our childhood’s closet picking out the pieces we want to wear to school. In our bedrooms, we gaze at mail order catalogue mannequins and late night TV programs. In our fantasies, we combine our re-imagined wardrobe with an adult-content-way of dressing.

Key pieces feature naive cake paintings by Scott Csoke reworked in the brand’s atelier as mixed-media couture knitwear, hand-embroidered with ‘emotional stress’ statements. Corduroy ensembles, DIY denim, paisley prints and kid’s toy appliqués drawn by Humberto Cruz quote real-life memories. Furthermore, the infamous ‘piss stain’ pants from Lazoschmidl’s very frst collection entitled “Grand Poop” (2014) makes a return – as well as the butterfy, this time laser-cut into leather pieces.” – from Lazoschmidl

