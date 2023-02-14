NYFW: HERON PRESTON Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Designer HERON PRESTON unveiled his Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that brings practical looks elevated through the details, on February 11th, during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The collection titled Anything Goes features new sustainability practice, Less Environmentally Destructive (L.E.D), and it merges materials found throughout the city with canvas, leather, denim, and jersey. For the season the brand explores mixing and matching while staying true to its DNA.

“Traditional college sports and extreme motorsports inspire the graphic direction and reinforce the designer’s penchant for mixing different worlds and making it his own. The varsity jacket is reimagined once again with new colors, materials and motifs. Flaming banners and motocross inspired graphics update dry fit tees and shorts for men. The Heron Preston name is reimagined through playful flips on iconic NYC-inspired graphics including the HPNY, H.P.C Security and NYC Censored prints.” – from Heron Preston