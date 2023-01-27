PFW: JOE CHIA Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand JOE CHIA unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 Chapter 21 Collection, that highlights functionality and comfort, on January 18th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection titled Out of Nowhere reinterprets every daywear with a contemporary edge, established silhouettes are reimaigined with elements such as circular adjustable drawstrings, and sustained pockets – presenting transitional garments that can be worn individually or layered with others. The color palette includes soft, organic hues such as sulphur, otter, dune, moss, and dusk.

“The Fall / Winter 2023 collection is a representation of intentional structuring taking the constant practice of layering, tailoring and commitment to form with enhanced versatility on garments with modular, functional pieces that can be transformed with a simple gesture to day-to-day pieces.” – Joe Chia