Jonas Glöer Models Zara Minimal Blue Capsule Collection

Fashion house ZARA unveiled its Minimal Blue Capsule Collection with a story starring top model Jonas Glöer lensed by photographer Daniel Archer. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Oscar Buitrago. Zara’s exclusive capsule collection fuses refined deconstructed ensembles with lightweight suits, shirts, and accessories, all presented in an array of boxy oversized silhouettes and available in variation of utilitarian hues. For the session Jonas models pieces such as relaxed fit suit, buttoned knit vest, straight fit suit jacket, oversized trench, soft leather mules, leather crossbody bag, cropped bomber jacket, poplin pocket shirt, flowy pleated shorts, boxy fit topstitched jacket, and 100% wool coat.