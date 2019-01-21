Jordan Barrett Models Zadig & Voltaire Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire enlists top model Jordan Barrett to star in their Spring Summer 2019 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Fred Meylan.

“This style is asserted by the choices of iconic materials, leather, mesh, leopard prints and reinforced by new designs like the bombers, the suit, and the mesh tank top of The Woolmark Company’s collection. Jordan incarnates a rock’n roll generation, with the absolute indolence of a Parisian dandy.“

Discover Zadig & Voltaire‘s SS19 video campaign below:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.