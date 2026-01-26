Discover JUUN.J Fall Winter 2026 Collection

JUUN.J presented its Fall Winter 2026 collection during Paris Fashion Week at the Théâtre National de Chaillot. The show took place on January 23, 2026, and welcomed more than 500 international fashion industry guests.

The collection’s tittle is NEWSTALGIA. JUUN.J uses this concept to address time as a continuous presence where past, present, and future exist simultaneously. The season draws from the brand’s archive and reshapes familiar references through a contemporary framework. Instead of treating history as static, the collection treats it as an active design resource shaped by current conditions and updated form.

The runway introduced 46 looks across menswear and womenswear. JUUN.J relied on leather, denim, and wool as the foundation materials, applying the house’s established detailing throughout. Tailoring defined the early portion of the show, beginning with black tuxedo silhouettes that set a restrained and composed direction. These opening looks established structure before the collection expanded into a broader range of silhouettes and textures.

As the presentation progressed, the garments explored varied proportions and functional references. JUUN.J integrated elements associated with performance and workwear, maintaining continuity through consistent construction and material treatment. The collection balanced formal tailoring with pieces that suggested utility and motion, reinforcing the seasonal focus on temporal overlap.

The final section introduced biker looks developed in collaboration with Alpinestars RSRV. These designs brought motorsport apparel into the fashion context, translating protective gear and technical forms into runway-ready garments. The collaboration added a high-performance dimension to the show and concluded the presentation with a clear shift in energy and visual language. The Alpinestars RSRV looks reinforced the collection’s interest in engineered clothing and cross-disciplinary exchange while remaining aligned with JUUN.J’s design identity.

Creative Director Jung Wook-jun described the season as emotionally demanding and rooted in reflection. He referenced the process of revisiting the brand’s archive and reshaping those ideas through new inspiration. He also emphasized JUUN.J’s continued growth as a global brand and its role in advancing the visibility of K-fashion on the international stage.