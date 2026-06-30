JW Anderson Curates Craft for Spring Summer 2027

JW Anderson Spring Summer 2027 uses curation as the starting point for a collection built around process, people, and material practice. Jonathan Anderson brings together clothing, objects, and collaborators from his wider creative circle, shaping the season through the worlds of art, writing, ceramics, collecting, acting, and gardening. Shot by Heikki Kaski, the lookbook places the collection among people whose work reflects making in different forms.

The clothes carry a strong sense of touch and use. Japanese denim jeans appear as if repaired again and again, while boxy utilitarian jackets bring a direct, functional attitude. Familiar JW Anderson shapes return through new textures and fabrications, including the fold-over trouser and the twist jean. Larger silhouettes give the collection a graphic weight, while the focus on fabric keeps the clothes close to the hand and the body.

Donegal wool appears in deep green sweaters decorated with wildflowers and ferns, bringing nature into the collection through texture and motif. Muted earthy shades define much of the palette, with brighter moments such as a vivid orange hare knit adding energy. The House knit takes inspiration from a traditional Irish cottage, while the Squirrel Knit pattern draws from a Scottish Fair Isle design from Sanquhar.

The Squirrel Clutch, shown with crocheted nuts, turns a practical object into something more whimsical. New pouch, duffel, and hobo bag shapes extend the workwear idea through functional pockets that wrap around the body of each bag. Stripes in pale pink, green, and blue take cues from rugby shirts, giving the accessories a casual graphic rhythm.

The collection also expands into home and garden objects. Handcrafted Mackintosh stools appear alongside vintage linens dyed with natural pigments and repurposed into cushions. Wedgwood mugs take inspiration from ancient Etruscan pottery, while Irish linen tea towels carry the words WOW, FAB, and CHIC. A specially cast sleigh bell by the John Taylor Bell Foundry marks the foundry’s first sleigh bell in more than 100 years, made using an archival mould.

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JW Anderson also presents hampers with Eddie Glew, handmade from British willow and leather work. Wind chimes by Cerith Wyn Evans and JW Anderson x Sunbeam Jackie parasols in vintage fabrics further extend the seasonal world beyond clothing. Johnstons of Elgin contributes a show-piece coat and scarf in bold red and blue, adding Scottish wool to the collection’s material range.