Kolor Spring Summer 2027 Looks Beyond Borders

Kolor Spring Summer 2027 starts from the idea of the alien and brings it into human territory. The collection does not look to outer space for its subject. It finds the alien in ordinary life, in the people who stand close to us, and in the parts of ourselves we may never fully explain.

With Aliens, Kolor uses the word to examine how people live beside one another while carrying inner worlds that remain partly hidden. A neighbor, a family member, a lover, or the self can all become unfamiliar.

The season asks how people can move toward each other when complete understanding remains impossible. We often want to know one another clearly, yet every person keeps thoughts, memories, fears, and desires that others cannot fully reach. Kolor takes that condition as its starting point and builds a collection around the space between closeness and uncertainty.

On Earth, nationality, race, culture, and language can define how people see themselves and others. These categories can feel large, fixed, and difficult to cross. From a point beyond Earth, they may lose some of that force.

The designer’s own background brings the theme into sharper focus. He was born in Japan and studied fashion in Belgium, shaping his work through more than one cultural setting. That experience gives the collection a personal charge. It raises a direct question: how can people create together when they come from different places and carry different ways of seeing?

For Spring Summer 2027, Kolor answered through collaboration. Taiwanese band MONG TONG created the music. Artist Klaus Schmidt, based in Greece, worked on the textile patterns. Painter Yang Bo, born in China and based in Japan, created the graphics.

The collection grows from contact between people who may not share the same background, language, or references. It suggests that creation can happen without full understanding. People can meet through work, rhythm, image, and material, even when part of each person remains beyond reach.

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Aliens also turns the question back on the viewer. If everyone can appear alien to someone else, then no one stands outside that role. The word becomes less strange and more personal. It describes the people around us, and it also describes the moments when we feel unfamiliar to ourselves.